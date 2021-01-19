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The New Normal, Documentary~What the 1% Has to Gain & What We Are About to Lose
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91 views • January 19, 2021
A brilliant documentary that EVERYONE in the world needs to watch. (subtitles in other languages are welcomed and encouraged.
The New Normal investigates The Fourth Industrial Revolution – what the 1% has to gain and the rest of us are about to lose. This film is based on a letter by an international team of professionals, researchers and activists, calling for an expedited investigation into scientific fraud in public health policies (produced by happen.network featuring content by Oracle Films. https://happen.network) Premiered Jan 10, 2021
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The New Normal investigates The Fourth Industrial Revolution – what the 1% has to gain and the rest of us are about to lose. This film is based on a letter by an international team of professionals, researchers and activists, calling for an expedited investigation into scientific fraud in public health policies (produced by happen.network featuring content by Oracle Films. https://happen.network) Premiered Jan 10, 2021
I have back up channels for those having issues viewing my reports
https://ugetube.com/@WardoRants
please also follow me at ALTERNATE video platforms.
BitChute .. https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gIudfF6VnKd0/
BitTube.tv https://bittube.tv/profile/WardoRants
UGET .. https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@WardoRants
BrandNewTube .. https://brandnewtube.com/@WardoRants
odysee .. https://odysee.com/@ward01o1:0
brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wardorants
Social Media Sites
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/WardoRants
Minds .. https://www.minds.com/WardoRants/
Twitter .. https://twitter.com/wardo101
Gab .. https://gab.com/WardoRants
MiWe .. https://mewe.com/i/wardorants
And don't forget to SHARE, Subscribe, Copy/Download and Repost
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