More exploded in Eilat after targeted by several drones

Security camera footage shows one of the attacks that a drone hit a warehouse of a naval base in Eilat, Israel southern city, last night on September 25, 2024. Sirens sounded when the drone arrived at the important port of the occupation, which is a new development with the start of the aggression on Lebanon. It is unknown whether this is a new type of drone, or a new way to avoid the air defense interception process, but the Israeli Navy claimed that another drone was successfully intercepted. Meanwhile, the Islamic Resistance fighters in Iraq published a video on Wednesday showing the launch of two drones, attacking important targets in the occupied Umm er-Rashrash "Eilat". The drones appeared to be the Shahed-136, sophisticated and very well-known.

Footage from local settlers showed a strong explosion when the drones, which came from a very distant direction, Iraq, landed there, and people rushed to run at the time of impact. According to initial of Israeli media, they reported that at least between 2-4 navy marines were injured, while Israeli troops and medical teams were on their way. This is what is meant when Israel says it is fighting on multiple fronts. The Iraqi Islamic Resistance confirmed the continuation of the offensive operations against the enemy's strongholds with increasing intensity, admit responsibility for the attack on Zionist naval base in Eilat. Continuing the path of our resistance against the occupation, in support of our people in Palestine and Lebanon, and in response to Zionist massacres against civilians, including children, women and the elderly, the Iraqi Islamic Resistance statement said.

