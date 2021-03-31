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Laura Loomer feat. Project Veritas EXPOSES: Jihadi Invasion In The USA
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106 views • March 31, 2021
In this episode of LOOMERED, Laura breaks down the immigration Crisis at the US Border under Joe Biden's administration and how Islamic terrorists are taking advantage of it to sneak into America to commit jihad. Laura is joined by former CIA officer Clare Lopez to discuss the recent Islamic terrorist attack in Boulder, Colorado that was committed by a Syrian migrant. Laura gets Clare's professional analysis on how Biden's reversal of Trump's immigration policies will dramatically impact US National security. Subscribe and share! Follow Laura on Parler and Gab @LauraLoomer and on Telegram at @LoomeredOfficial. Subscribe to her website LOOMERED.com
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