© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Covid and spiritual warfare: Learn the Pre-Nicene invocation against evil
Follow
1
Share
Report
64 views • July 01, 2021
Is Covid about genocide? Is it a spiritual war against humanity? Is it a new socioeconomic control system? The truth is, it doesn't matter. What matters is your Christian faith and in this episode we show you how to use an ancient Pre-Nicene invocation against evil.
Pre-Nicene invocation card:
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org/lordsprayer.html
Marcionite Christian Church
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
Special prayer (long form) for protection from the Covidists:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/i8guh6BCMclW/
Pre-Nicene invocation card:
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org/lordsprayer.html
Marcionite Christian Church
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
Special prayer (long form) for protection from the Covidists:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/i8guh6BCMclW/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.