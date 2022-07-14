Must-Watch Wednesday FULL SHOW: The News is TOO INSANE For a Headline! Tune in NOW!! - 7/13/22

The battle for the future is happening NOW! The frontline of humanity’s awakening is the Dutch farmer's rebellion and their incredible victories against the Great Reset! Alex Jones, Roger Stone and other experts will lay out how the Jan 6 show trial has fallen flat on its face and even threatens to derail the Democrats’ plans for martial law ahead of the general election in 2024! Tune in RIGHT NOW to help spread the word & defeat the NWO!

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