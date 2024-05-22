Bioengineered Food - The Wicked Abomination of YOU?

Join our alerts: https://sjwellfire.com/

How is Bioengineering Different than GMOs?

“Bioengineered food refers to food products that have been altered at a genetic or molecular level using biotechnology, which includes genetic engineering and nanotechnology. This involves modifying the genetic material of a food source or manipulating matter on a nanoscale to achieve improved traits such as enhanced nutritional content, pest resistance, longer shelf life, or targeted delivery of bioactive compounds. The modifications are made using lab techniques that cannot be created through conventional breeding or found in nature. As nanotechnology continues to evolve, its applications in bioengineering food are expected to grow, potentially offering new ways to enhance the safety, quality, and nutritional value of our food supply.”

This is Scientists Playing God.

Bioengineering: Applies engineering principles to biological systems and biomedical technologies. Involves design and analysis of biological systems.

Nanotechnology: Manipulates matter on an atomic, molecular, and supramolecular scale. Applied in bioengineering for creating new functional materials and devices for medical applications.

Synthetic Manipulation: Part of bioengineering where biological entities are artificially manipulated to achieve desired outcomes. Genetic engineering is a prime example.

mRNA (Messenger RNA): Conveys genetic information from DNA to the ribosome, specifying the amino acid sequence of the protein products of gene expression. Used in bioengineering for various applications, including the development of mRNA vaccines.

CRISPR-Cas9: A gene-editing system that allows scientists to modify an organism’s DNA with precision and efficiency. Has transformed genetic engineering and has broad implications in biotechnology, agriculture, and medicine.

President Biden’s Executive Order on Advancing Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovation but this tech is an abomination. Here is the propaganda:

Innovative Solutions: Advance biotechnology and biomanufacturing for solutions in health, climate change, energy, food security, agriculture, supply chain resilience, and national and economic security.

Equity, Ethics, Safety, and Security: Emphasize these principles to ensure access to technologies, processes, and products that benefit all Americans and the global community.

Economic Growth: Recognize the economic potential of biotechnology and biomanufacturing, referred to as “the bioeconomy”. Investment in Scientific Capabilities: Invest in foundational scientific capabilities, including the development of genetic engineering technologies and techniques, unlocking the power of biological data, and advancing the science of scale-up production.

Biosafety and Biosecurity: Invest in and promote biosafety and biosecurity to ensure that biotechnology is developed and deployed in ways that align with United States principles and values and international best practices.

Domestic Production: Ensure that what is invented in the US can be made in the United States, creating jobs at home, building stronger supply chains, and lowering prices for American families.

Addressing Global Challenges: Drive advances in biomanufacturing that can improve food and energy security, mitigate the impacts of climate change, and help people live longer and healthier lives through advances in medicine.