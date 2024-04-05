Create New Account
The Biden Admin is "chasing" Trump in the Narrative. Not the opposite.
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday

Jon Herold & Burning Bright  |  The Gravity of Devolution: When it comes to "proving" a theory that may never be publicly acknowledged, it pays to observe the gravitational pull of seemingly contradictory events.

@reBurningBright

https://x.com/reBurningBright/status/1775981945278660739

devolutionjon heroldburning bright

