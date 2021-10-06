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June 2021 - Know Your Enemy! 10 Minutes video proving and evidence that Bankers The Money Changers are behind all type of Wars against Man Kind
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104 views • October 06, 2021
Credit cards and all type of Loans, including college loans and Mortgages are being used as War Instruments against the People, and not only tools to make unlawful Money. Those usury weaponized instruments are being used by finance terrorists and War criminals called Bankers - The Money Changers. There usury instruments proved to be the worst war ever recorded against Man kind since Jesus time, and against every aspect of life including animals and nature. Now, add the cherry on top by covid lock down and rolling digital currency.
Video Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V0wp_D2RPhs&;ab_channel=minivanjack
Video Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V0wp_D2RPhs&;ab_channel=minivanjack
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