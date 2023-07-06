World is not aggressive enough towards Iran's nuke program: Nir Barkat | The Record

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On Wednesday's "The Record with Greta Van Susteren," Israel's Minister of Economy & Industry Nir Barkat warns about the world's lack of reaction to Iran's nuclear program.
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