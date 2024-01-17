He Walks Strong in The SPIRIT OF YAH Anointed Minister Urgently Warns World of a New Age gospel infiltrating Christian Communities. Overcome it - Warns JESUS no wimp (Gal 1:8)

Video Excerpts from "Pigs in a Pigpen - fake christians exposed!"

PLEASE VISIT http://www.amightywind.com (video originally uploaded by YAHSservant777 aka yahsservant007) this is a mirrored video

For the cause of YAHUSHUA ha MASHIACH/Jesus Christ and the Truth we are battling a network of satanists disguised as Christians on YouTube. In the Anointing and the Power of the Holy Spirit we expose, rebuke and reprove the enemies of GOD who have targeted AmightyWind Ministry and our Pastor Eliseva Eliyahu (Elisabeth Elijah) for harassment, character assassination and defamation. In YAHUSHUA ha MASHIACH's Name we battle the bride of satan who are planted in the midst of the Christian community to sow lies, confuse and deceive the people. They are mainly targeting lukewarm Christians and new converts for recruitment, teaching them by example to twist the Word of GOD and use it as a weapon against AmightyWind Ministry and pastor Eliseva Eliyahu (Elisabeth Elijah) who is "yahsladynred" on YouTube and to provoke GOD Almighty through blaspheming what they don't even understand.