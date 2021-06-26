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2021-06-26 - Professor John Ioannidis (Stanford) excellent presentation - Covid Reality Revealed - CROPPED VERSION
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80 views • July 03, 2021
Credits to Ivor Cummins for creating a cropped version of this excellent presentation.
The most cited scientist of all time, pretty much. A brilliant mind. MD, and professor of epidemiology, public health and evidence-based medicine. Edited version cut down from his 2 hour lecture.
And he lays this one bare - don't miss it! Original LONG version: https://youtu.be/B_ehqHQOBO0
The most cited scientist of all time, pretty much. A brilliant mind. MD, and professor of epidemiology, public health and evidence-based medicine. Edited version cut down from his 2 hour lecture.
And he lays this one bare - don't miss it! Original LONG version: https://youtu.be/B_ehqHQOBO0
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