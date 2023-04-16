Confirmed vaccine adverse event-Dr John Campbell

Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine BBC, Lisa Shaw had first vaccination in May 2021 Died a week later. Aged 44 https://www.independent.co.uk/news/he... https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england... August 2021 Newcastle coroner Karen Dilks, Ruled Lisa had died from vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia. Gareth Eve (widower) reached out attempted to engage with the government, MPs and three prime ministers It’s not in my make-up to turn around and say I want to sue somebody but for almost two years we’ve tried to engage with the government and tried to engage with MPs since Lisa died and not one of them has reached out or engaged with us at all. Any engagement is fleeting at best so that’s the reason that we’re left with no alternative – if the government or AstraZeneca don’t want to engage with us then what else are we supposed to do? These things have happened to too many people and we're made to feel like it's a dirty secret, that we're talking about something we shouldn't be talking about. It's established it's been caused by AstraZeneca's Covid vaccination – it's not about Covid, it's not about how many lives the Covid vaccination has saved, it's about what this vaccination has done to Lisa and other families and not about how successful it was or whether somebody is anti-vax. Mr Eve wanted some sort of acknowledgement or recognition that these deaths have occurred We’re not crackpots or conspiracy theorists, we’re husbands and wives and family members who have lost somebody – that’s all it is. Whatever the money, it’s not going to bring my son’s mam back. Consumer Protection Act 1987 Solicitor Peter Todd, Scott-Moncrieff and Associates the vaccine was a, defective product in that it was not as safe as consumers generally were reasonably entitled to expect. Department for Health and Social Care The Vaccine Damage Payments Scheme (VDPS) provides financial support to help ease the burden on individuals who have, in extremely rare circumstances, been severely disabled or died due to receiving a government-recommended vaccine. AstraZeneca told the BBC We are unable to comment on ongoing legal matters. Patient safety is our highest priority and regulatory authorities have clear and stringent standards to ensure the safe use of all medicines, including vaccines. Our sympathy goes out to anyone who has reported health problems. Evidence showed the vaccine had, an acceptable safety profile the benefits outweigh the risks of extremely rare potential side effects.

