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CHINA IS EATING OUR LUNCH! - We Are Losing the Food War!
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10 views • January 14, 2021
CHINA IS EATING OUR LUNCH! - We Are Losing the Food War!
credits , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
QUOTE ,, Our failure to properly deal with Germany and Japan early cost the world dearly later on. We dare not make the same mistake with China. Steve Forbes
credits , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
QUOTE ,, Our failure to properly deal with Germany and Japan early cost the world dearly later on. We dare not make the same mistake with China. Steve Forbes
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