Trump: Israel did not force me to attack iran, and the opposite is true.

Adding:

"Epstein’s Warning"

According to emails dated December 20, 2018, Epstein reacted to Trump’s sudden Syria troop withdrawal by writing:

“Trump pulling troops out of syria, is a bad sign. He is up to something. And its not good”

He continued:

“You guys need to understand that he is psychotic. And would not blink twice at encouraging an attack on us. So he can leap to the country’s defense… If I go down I’m taking everyone with”

He added:

“Cornering a rat, never a good idea”

And further warned:

“Could be he doesn’t want them there if a much bigger operation might put them in jeopardy. Reminder, he will take everyone down with him, if he feels the end is near. I always urge people not to corner a rat… they become extremely dangerous and unpredictable”

Finally, he wrote:

“We only had 2k troops there, if he were to bomb Iran, they would be slaughtered”

The Syria withdrawal coincided with mounting legal pressure on Trump. His lawyer, former national security adviser, and former campaign chairman had all been convicted of financial crimes, perjury, or campaign finance violations.

Before any potential operation against Iran, Trump faced no immediate legal threat. However, renewed attention on the Epstein files dealt significant political and reputational damage — a story that quickly faded as focus shifted to the Middle East.





Via: @rybar_america