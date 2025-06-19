BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why Israel REALLY Attacked Iran
Why Israel REALLY Attacked Iran | Double Down News

Israel’s relentless attacks on Iran expose a deeper, more sinister reality: the expansion of a Zionist empire built on genocide, deception, and Western subversion. With over 600 days of bombing Gaza, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, and now Iran, Israel operates as a psychopathic state—killing as it breathes, targeting children, scientists, and even diplomats like Ali Shamkhani, who sought peace. Behind this aggression lies a web of Jewish treachery—from Jonathan Pollard’s nuclear espionage against America to Mossad’s kidnapping of whistleblower Mordechai Vanunu. Israel’s Samson Option reveals its true intent: nuclear blackmail to enforce global submission. Meanwhile, Iran—the only nation funding Palestinian resistance—faces regime change for daring to defy Zionist control. This is Greater Israel in action, backed by (((Western elites))) who betray their own people. The same forces that overthrew Iran’s Mossadegh for BP now push war with Russia and China. But the world is waking up. Will you stand against this imperial slaughter—or let them degrade humanity further?

