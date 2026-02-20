Date: Feb. 20, 2026. Lesson 35-2026. Title: The Bread That Conquers Death

In this Faith Friday edition of Morning Manna, the focus centers on John 6:50, where Jesus declares that the bread which comes down from heaven gives life so that one may eat and not die. Unlike the manna in the wilderness that sustained temporarily, Christ offers sustenance that overcomes death itself. This verse sharpens the contrast between earthly provision and eternal life. Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart explore what it means to partake of the true Bread from heaven, how faith unites the believer to Christ, and why the life He gives cannot be extinguished by the grave.

Lesson 35-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





