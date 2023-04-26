The Secret Lives of Alpha Males ♂️ from "How to Be Cross Eyed"

If you spend much time around the red pill sphere on the internet you hear A LOT about alpha males and being alpha instead of beta. I’m not going to delve deeply into the theoretical discussion of alpha vs beta males, I don’t totally understand the subject and I suspect most of the people arguing so virulently about it online don’t either.I suspect real alpha males don’t spend much time arguing with strangers online. What I will do is tell you what I’ve learned from alpha males…





Read chapter 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/1551-secret-lives-alpha-males

From my mémoire and lifehacking manifesto, How to Be Cross Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical Imperfection

Order 🛒 Book

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Cross-Eyed

Download ⏬ Sample chapters

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/HTBCE-Sample