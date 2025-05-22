Wolf of Wallstreet Targets Conservative Circles - Orchestrated IRA Gold Scams w/ Dale Whitaker

If you think you have been scammed, you can recover your assets. Go to https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin and fill out the form. We can help you.

Whistleblower Dale Whitaker joins the program to expose the growing Gold IRA scam targeting unsuspecting investors—especially older, conservative Americans. As a former insider at one of these firms, Whitaker reveals how these operations deceive clients, manipulate trust, and siphon away life savings through inflated fees and misleading practices. This eye-opening conversation not only breaks down how the scam works, but also offers crucial advice on what to watch for when making any kind of investment.

If you believe you’ve been scammed or have questions, fill out this form and we’ll help: https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

