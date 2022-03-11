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Sidenotes 005 - Big News on Stablecoin Regulation in the United States
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30 views • March 11, 2022
Legislation was recently introduced at the Federal level in the United States, that, if it passes in it's current form, would be a step in the process of creating legal frameworks and definitions for digital assets, but also open the door for new participants of all stripes. Listen as I explain...
Reference:
https://www.coindesk.com/policy/2022/02/15/rep-josh-gottheimer-introduces-bill-for-government-backed-stablecoin-insurance-report/
https://cointelegraph.com/news/us-lawmaker-introduces-bill-for-government-backed-insurance-of-qualified-stablecoins
Enjoy and be well, Everyone.
Questions or comments: [email protected]
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***Disclaimer: This is not financial advice, merely my own opinions and views. Before making any investment decisions involving money, always do your own research (DYOR) and NEVER invest money that you cannot afford to lose.***
Reference:
https://www.coindesk.com/policy/2022/02/15/rep-josh-gottheimer-introduces-bill-for-government-backed-stablecoin-insurance-report/
https://cointelegraph.com/news/us-lawmaker-introduces-bill-for-government-backed-insurance-of-qualified-stablecoins
Enjoy and be well, Everyone.
Questions or comments: [email protected]
FOLLOW TINYCRYPTOBLOG:
Website: https://tinycryptoblog.com
Anchor.fm - https://anchor.fm/cofc
Spotify: https://tinyurl.com/n89bdc42
Medium : https://tinyurl.com/c36reh25
Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/ycynav7d
Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/yansqfxr
BitChute: https://tinyurl.com/y2x4sqmv
Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/7x9jrfdy
Lbry: https://tinyurl.com/yb3gzof9
Brighteon: https://bit.ly/3dDoBYF
Minds.com: https://tinyurl.com/y47kov9z
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PURCHASE CRYPTOS USING THESE SERVICES:
Strike App (Send money INSTANTLY anywhere in the world for free) & buy bitcoin with fees under 2%. Earn $5 when you sign up: https://tinyurl.com/fdh92fb2
Swan Bitcoin: (Lower fees than Coinbase, and get $10 of bitcoin when you sign up: https://bit.ly/3so6k5v
Coinbase: (buy/sell $100, get $10 of bitcoin free): https://goo.gl/4P5p7C
Binance US: https://tinyurl.com/9ck7cmn6
Abra (also earn interest on bitcoin deposits): https://tinyurl.com/y6sbrfxz
Pei App: USA ONLY) also earn 4.0-8.0% interest on bitcoin deposits: https://tinyurl.com/yaorcgdn - Use referral code “tiny1” and get $10.00
Changelly: https://tinyurl.com/y57gmm2v
Bitcoin Depot ATMs: https://tinyurl.com/y5cnla2w
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Get your crypto-themed merchandise and support independent artists at Teepublic: https://tinyurl.com/y32mcb7o
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CRYPTO LENDING:
-Sign up with BlockFi and earn a $10 bonus when you transfer (deposit) your first $100 of crypto. https://tinyurl.com/ncs7b538
-The Pei App (USA ONLY) also earn 4.0-8.0% interest on bitcoin deposits: https://tinyurl.com/yaorcgdn - Use referral code “tiny1” and get $10.00
____________________________________________________________________
EARN BITCOIN IN REBATES WHEN YOU SHOP ONLINE AND IN-STORE:
-Lolli: ttps://tinyurl.com/y2moxncu
-Fold app (including shopping on Amazon!) https://tinyurl.com/y9mwg9bq
-The Pei App (USA ONLY) also earn 4.0-8.0% interest on bitcoin deposits: https://tinyurl.com/yaorcgdn - Use referral code “tiny1” and get $10.00
-Rakuten. Sign up using this link, and when you spend $25 you earn a $10 bonus: https://www.rakuten.com/r/ERIKA1132?eeid=28187
-Find the best prices and automatically apply online coupons when you shop using Honey: https://tinyurl.com/y2yx5heh
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
RECOMMENDED BROWSER:
Block unwanted ads and earn rewards while browsing using the Brave browser: https://brave.com/tin140
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
***Disclaimer: This is not financial advice, merely my own opinions and views. Before making any investment decisions involving money, always do your own research (DYOR) and NEVER invest money that you cannot afford to lose.***
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