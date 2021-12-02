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GLOBALIST ENDGAME IS OPERATIONAL: 5G GRID TOWERS & THE JABS ARE THE BINARY WEAPON MASS KILLER.
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80 views • December 02, 2021
The globalist, eugenics death cult has launched their massive Endgame to force totalitarian control over all humanity while eliminating billions of people with 5g radiation towers and poison, bioweapon jabs.
The 5g grid does a number of tasks for the globalist crime syndicate including mass surveillance of humanity. The fake vaccines inject nanotech markers so the AI 5g grid can track humans. They also deposit nanoparticles that can be triggered by 5g signals to induce deadly heart attacks in people the rulers deem "Nonessential" or "troublesome".
Also, at higher frequencies(60 ghz and above)the radiation towers can suffocate people by disrupting oxygen absorption. Of course, fake news and eugenicist run governments will call this "Covid outbreaks" of "new Delta, Omicron, etc. variants".
Bill Gates admitted his "vaccines" are intended to eliminate and sterilize billions of people.
David Rockefeller said he was proud of establishing a New World Order.
UK Prince Phillip said he wished to be reincarnated as a deadly virus to reduce world population.
Ted Turner(financed Georgia Guidestones, CNN founder)said world population should be under 250 million.
"Diet, injections, and injunctions will combine, from a very early age, to produce the sort of character and the sort of beliefs that the authorities consider desirable, and any serious criticism of the powers that be will become psychologically impossible. Even if all are miserable, all will believe themselves happy, because the government will tell them that they are so."
Bertrand Russell
UK aristocrat and eugenics death cult operative
HOLIDAY FUNDRAISER FOR THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR
If you watch my videos and support my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism a $$$ contribution enables me to continue my work countering the globalist agenda to destroy our US Constitutional Republic.
Email [email protected] with your name, city, state and $ pledge amount for payment instructions.
Paid followers and subscribers receive VIP alerts, special advisory emails and personal consultations including help getting exemptions from mask wearing and the jabs.
Thanks for your support and watching my reports.
My investigations and activism are now mainly focused on securing the border, 1st, 2nd Amendment defense, jobs, businesses for legal US citizens. And I am very active fighting the death jab and 5g genocide.
Jonathan Adler
The Calaz Infowarrior
Jonathanadlermedia
The 5g grid does a number of tasks for the globalist crime syndicate including mass surveillance of humanity. The fake vaccines inject nanotech markers so the AI 5g grid can track humans. They also deposit nanoparticles that can be triggered by 5g signals to induce deadly heart attacks in people the rulers deem "Nonessential" or "troublesome".
Also, at higher frequencies(60 ghz and above)the radiation towers can suffocate people by disrupting oxygen absorption. Of course, fake news and eugenicist run governments will call this "Covid outbreaks" of "new Delta, Omicron, etc. variants".
Bill Gates admitted his "vaccines" are intended to eliminate and sterilize billions of people.
David Rockefeller said he was proud of establishing a New World Order.
UK Prince Phillip said he wished to be reincarnated as a deadly virus to reduce world population.
Ted Turner(financed Georgia Guidestones, CNN founder)said world population should be under 250 million.
"Diet, injections, and injunctions will combine, from a very early age, to produce the sort of character and the sort of beliefs that the authorities consider desirable, and any serious criticism of the powers that be will become psychologically impossible. Even if all are miserable, all will believe themselves happy, because the government will tell them that they are so."
Bertrand Russell
UK aristocrat and eugenics death cult operative
HOLIDAY FUNDRAISER FOR THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR
If you watch my videos and support my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism a $$$ contribution enables me to continue my work countering the globalist agenda to destroy our US Constitutional Republic.
Email [email protected] with your name, city, state and $ pledge amount for payment instructions.
Paid followers and subscribers receive VIP alerts, special advisory emails and personal consultations including help getting exemptions from mask wearing and the jabs.
Thanks for your support and watching my reports.
My investigations and activism are now mainly focused on securing the border, 1st, 2nd Amendment defense, jobs, businesses for legal US citizens. And I am very active fighting the death jab and 5g genocide.
Jonathan Adler
The Calaz Infowarrior
Jonathanadlermedia
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