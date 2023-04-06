The Fulfillment Of Tabernacles Was 'Behold I Make All Things New'! God's TRUE Balance Comes Through Heart Healing! Sanctification! Jesus Shed His Blood ONCE AND FOR "ALL"..ALL!! PRAISE JESUS!!

SCRIPTURES:





Zechariah 14:16-21

Hebrews 9:1-15

Galatians 3:28

Romans 2:25-29

Exodus 12:14

Galatians 4:8-11

Mark 7:6-7

Hebrews 10:11-25





How to Crucify the Flesh in 3 Steps

