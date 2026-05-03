The Expanded Life of Jesus: Canonical, Apocryphal, Legendary, and Theoretical Accounts

Discover the multifaceted life of Jesus drawn from Jewish prophecies, canonical gospels, apocryphal texts, historical records, and legendary traditions. This comprehensive timeline presents a chronological exploration of his birth, hidden years, ministry, passion, resurrection, and enduring legacy across diverse sources.





The narrative weaves together scriptural foundations, devotional expansions, and scholarly insights, offering readers a broader perspective on one of history's most influential figures. From messianic anticipations in the Tanakh to infancy miracles in apocryphal gospels and external historical mentions, each layer adds depth to the understanding of his teachings, miracles, and ultimate impact on world religion and culture. This synthesis highlights both convergences and divergences in how Jesus' story has been interpreted over centuries.





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View the essay, additional timeline information, and supporting material https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/the-expanded-life-of-jesus-canonical

Watch more from Real Free News https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yYpCXMeXZAU&list=PLueYn36XdhW51FuoepXp2zkwUvolHZj7D&index=2





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