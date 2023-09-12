Create New Account
“You’re Either a Patriot or a Communist”: South Dakota Landowners Notch Big Win Against CO2 Pipeline
The New American
On Monday, South Dakota’s Public Utilities Commission unanimously denied Summit Carbon Solutions’ application for a state permit to run a carbon-capture pipeline across the state. This is the second big win for property rights and common sense in South Dakota. Today we look at how this came about, what landowners whose property rights are threatened have to say, and what we can expect from carbon-capture companies going forward.   

Also, Congress is back in session, and sparks are already beginning to fly, as Republicans signal they’re likely to try to impeach Biden and open to shutting down the government if that’s what it takes to curb spending; and the FDA just approved new Covid injections. We look at what pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole had to say over the weekend about them.  

Later in the show, Paul Dragu talks with popular agricultural radio personality Trent Loos about the benefits of CO2 and other ag-related issues, and then Paul interviews Iowa’s Shelby County Supervisor Steve Kenkel about what local officials need to know when dealing with carbon-capture pipelines.  

