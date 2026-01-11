Venezuelan Guard: We Were Wiped Out with Secret Deadly Weapon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
This stunning firsthand account from a Venezuelan guard alleges the US military attack on January 3rd 2026 to kidnap Maduro involved the use of sonic weapons that totally incapacitated the Venezuelan military, allowing around 20 US soldiers to kill hundreds of Venezuelan soldiers without suffering a single casualty.
Shownotes:
https://thefreedomarticles.com/5-deeper-reasons-for-us-israeli-venezuelan-coup/
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2026/01/09/us-weapons-destroyed-maduro-caracas/
https://www.msn.com/en-in/news/world/inside-america-s-secret-arsenal-wraith-weapon-tied-to-maduro-capture-seen-in-rare-images/ar-AA1TFJrH
https://x.com/nettermike/status/2009843044028428714
https://slguardian.org/they-made-us-bleed-without-touching-us-maduro-guard-alleges-secret-u-s-weapons/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P3tkbNB13bE
https://thefreedomarticles.com/dew-laser-weapons-used-against-people/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/aloha-dew-lahaina-maui-hit-by-directed-energy-weapons/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/2025-california-dew-fires-intact-trees-destroyed-cars-houses/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/dew-lasers-disguised-as-ulez-cameras-in-uk-video-123/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/is-israel-using-dews-against-gaza-palestinians/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/4th-generation-warfare-us-attacks-venezuela/
*****
Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site TheFreedomArticles.com. He is author of the books The Cult of the Chosen Ones, Break Your Chains and The International Satanic Network Exposed, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and lead researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com.
Mirrored - The Freedom Articles
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!