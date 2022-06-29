LEY LINES The Electro-magnetic Fields of the Earth Series 1 Episode 3

What if everything that you thought was true was a lie? And everything is not what it seems to be?

Stimulate your imagination as host Neil Wilson helps unlock humanity's connection to the reality of ancient civilizations, spirituality, indigenous knowledge, star cultures, religious doctrines and more in UNLOCKING THE CODE.

Neil explores their intersections and provides an enlightened path for humanity's progress. Until now the keys to unlock this code have been hidden.

As Neil dives into the world of the indigenous and indigo peoples, ancient and modern texts, artifacts, books, disclosure tabloids, codex's, and patents, he leaves no taboo subject unexplored and no mystery unresolved.



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