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Preachers Are Now Pimping Big Pharma's COVID Vaccine
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74 views • December 21, 2020
Dr. Al Mohler, a theologian and ordained minister who serves as president of The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, recently wrote concerning Christians taking the vaccine out of love for their neighbor. However, some of his reasoning behind his pimping for Big Pharma's COVID vaccine is not only flawed, but does attempt to justify sin.
See more here: https://settingbrushfires.com/preachers-are-now-pimping-big-pharma/
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See more here: https://settingbrushfires.com/preachers-are-now-pimping-big-pharma/
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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