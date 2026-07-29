The Paradox of Legislative Supremacy and Selective Enforcement in American Governance

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Why do lawmakers pass thousands of new rules each year while everyday enforcement feels inconsistent and unpredictable? This in-depth analysis reveals the structural tensions between legislative power, police discretion, and real-world accountability in the U.S. legal system. Explore how broad statutes, overlapping jurisdictions, qualified immunity, and institutional safeguards create a system that expands authority yet delivers selective justice. Gain clear insight into the forces shaping laws, policing, and citizen interactions today.
Read the full essay at Real Free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/the-paradox-of-legislative-supremacy
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#RuleOfLaw #SelectiveEnforcement #GovernmentPower #QualifiedImmunity #AmericanJustice
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