BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Paradox of Legislative Supremacy and Selective Enforcement in American Governance
Real Free News
Real Free News
113 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • Yesterday

Why do lawmakers pass thousands of new rules each year while everyday enforcement feels inconsistent and unpredictable? This in-depth analysis reveals the structural tensions between legislative power, police discretion, and real-world accountability in the U.S. legal system. Explore how broad statutes, overlapping jurisdictions, qualified immunity, and institutional safeguards create a system that expands authority yet delivers selective justice. Gain clear insight into the forces shaping laws, policing, and citizen interactions today.


Read the full essay at Real Free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/the-paradox-of-legislative-supremacy

Support at Buy Me A Coffee https://buymeacoffee.com/realfree

Real Free Books Merch and more https://realfreenews.com/store


If this resonates with you, Like, Share, Subscribe, and Comment your thoughts below!


#RuleOfLaw #SelectiveEnforcement #GovernmentPower #QualifiedImmunity #AmericanJustice

Keywords
governanceselective enforcementlegislative supremacy
Chapters

11:34End Screen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Google Search Indexes Public Claude AI Chat Links, Privacy Researchers Report

Google Search Indexes Public Claude AI Chat Links, Privacy Researchers Report

Chase Codewell
Financial Hardship Linked to Brain Shrinkage and Cognitive Decline, Study Finds

Financial Hardship Linked to Brain Shrinkage and Cognitive Decline, Study Finds

Douglas Harrington
Senate Leadership Crisis Emerges Over RNC-Defense Policy Dispute

Senate Leadership Crisis Emerges Over RNC-Defense Policy Dispute

Douglas Harrington
Trump and Fauci: The Nefarious Tag Team Executing the Genetic Kill Switch on Humanity

Trump and Fauci: The Nefarious Tag Team Executing the Genetic Kill Switch on Humanity

Mike Adams
As disasters mount, more Americans rethink emergency preparedness &#8212; but many still remain unready

As disasters mount, more Americans rethink emergency preparedness — but many still remain unready

Willow Tohi
The Architecture of Control: Wall Street&#8217;s quiet takeover of American sovereignty

The Architecture of Control: Wall Street’s quiet takeover of American sovereignty

Ramon Tomey
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy