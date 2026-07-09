To all christians, I appeal to you with tears

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There is a truly astonishing truth of God hidden within His great treasure—a treasure beyond anything anyone could ever imagine before reading this. It contains a priceless wealth that cannot be obtained even if one were to combine all of one's values, ideals, and everything considered precious in life.
https://allowed-weasel-1.10web.me/videos/the-mystery-of-god-the-realith-of-all-gods-on-earth-and-judgment/