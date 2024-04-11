Create New Account
VEHICLE PREP 101 THE FAN DELETE! WE CHECK OUT WHAT I'VE BEEN DOING ON THE PREPPER SUBURBAN
DRIVER TheWellTemperedMechanic
Published 19 hours ago

Ditching that fan up front sucking power, causing water pump wear and creating a weak link is a great first step on the road to surviving a hit and longer engine life. If you don't have Electric fans do this swap soon, they are cheap now.

preppercarssurvivorgmcdrivertrucks

