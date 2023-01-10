2023 - A Preview of the Coming Year, War, Pestilence, Famine



In this session, we will look into a preview of the challenges that lie ahead in the coming year of 2023. We will look into:



1. A peek at the coming plague

2. Political Chaos

3. Deagel prediction of population reduction

4. Russia reveals expansionist goal on state TV, including plan to conquer Europe, with video proof.



All wars are bankers wars.



And ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet.



Matthew 24:6

