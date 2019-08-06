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REAL: Day Time Dimensional Travel
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26 views • August 06, 2019
This video is old and was made in 2004. I kept it for years but hadn't looked at it until 2010. I almost trashed it at one point. I'm glad I didn't!
Why Pink?: Crystal Glass Ships have a blue tint.
Protons exploding in El 115 gives dark red particle
dust.
Blue Crystal and Red particle dust= PINK
I will explain better in another video.
Why Pink?: Crystal Glass Ships have a blue tint.
Protons exploding in El 115 gives dark red particle
dust.
Blue Crystal and Red particle dust= PINK
I will explain better in another video.
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