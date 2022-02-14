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WhatsHerFace: Everyone Has Aids Now? And are Emojis Racist? [13.02.2022]
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296 views • February 14, 2022
Note: Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview: What is Doublespeak (NPM- and NewSpeak) [1989]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
There is NO such thing as a Coincidence!
'You will notice the more awake you are, the less patience you have for opinions because you are operating on a different spiritual maturity.'
--
WhatsHerFace: Everyone Has Aids Now? [13.02.2022]
How many coincidences need to happen before something is no longer considered a coincidence?
With the insane news cycle we’ve been hit with over the past two years it's easy to forget some of what’s happened, but that’s why I am here - I never forget. One piece of news that has been making waves recently is the dramatic increase of AIDS around the world. While this may come as unexpected and worrisome to some, it is in fact something we should have all seen coming.
In April 2020, Luc Montagnier, world renowned virologist, and Nobel prize winner for his discovery of HIV warned the world that the novel coronavirus was not of natural origin and that it was manipulated to include sequences from the HIV virus. Fast forward to current day 2022, with billions of vaccines administered across the world and suddenly, everyone had AIDS.
Oh, and did I mention that same world renowned virologist that tried to warn the world just happened to die this week?
So I ask you again, how many coincidences need to happen before something is no longer considered a coincidence?
Hashtags #AIDS #covid #mRNA
2,866 Views feb 13, 2022
WhatsHerFace
112K subscribers
https://youtu.be/zyptQVPwL0c
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMZjeadL0c2PSix1Gr7mqKw
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@whatsherface:2
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-599487
------------
WhatsHerFace: Are emojis RACIST? News You Missed! [13.02.2022].txt
A man with a grenade in his ass, President Joe Biden funding crack for equity, emojis are racist now, and the life and times of your typical wolf girl. These are just some of the crazy news stories you may have missed this week , while you were distracted by all the other crazy news. So sit back, relax, and join me on this wild ride as we cover the news you missed.
0:00 Intro
0:11 Man arrested claimed to have 'grenade in his ass'
0:58 Biden administration distributes crack for 'equity'
1:22 Which skin color emoji should you use?
8:04 Wolf girl identifies 'spiritually, psychologically' with animal
9:11 Outro
9:35 Patreon Promo
Link to articles
KSNV News 3 | Man arrested claimed to have 'grenade in his ass': https://bit.ly/3LI133V
Gazette | Biden administration distributes crack for 'equity': https://bit.ly/3rO5C4K
NPR | Which skin color emoji should you use? https://n.pr/3LueAvI
Toronto Sun | Wolf girl identifies 'spiritually, psychologically' with animal: https://bit.ly/3JovhqC
927 views Feb 13, 2022
WHF Entertainment
19.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/6Y2uxWI9ZCs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCC44ogxhq1L_3UTAUnQSlog
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
There is NO such thing as a Coincidence!
'You will notice the more awake you are, the less patience you have for opinions because you are operating on a different spiritual maturity.'
--
WhatsHerFace: Everyone Has Aids Now? [13.02.2022]
How many coincidences need to happen before something is no longer considered a coincidence?
With the insane news cycle we’ve been hit with over the past two years it's easy to forget some of what’s happened, but that’s why I am here - I never forget. One piece of news that has been making waves recently is the dramatic increase of AIDS around the world. While this may come as unexpected and worrisome to some, it is in fact something we should have all seen coming.
In April 2020, Luc Montagnier, world renowned virologist, and Nobel prize winner for his discovery of HIV warned the world that the novel coronavirus was not of natural origin and that it was manipulated to include sequences from the HIV virus. Fast forward to current day 2022, with billions of vaccines administered across the world and suddenly, everyone had AIDS.
Oh, and did I mention that same world renowned virologist that tried to warn the world just happened to die this week?
So I ask you again, how many coincidences need to happen before something is no longer considered a coincidence?
Hashtags #AIDS #covid #mRNA
2,866 Views feb 13, 2022
WhatsHerFace
112K subscribers
https://youtu.be/zyptQVPwL0c
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMZjeadL0c2PSix1Gr7mqKw
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@whatsherface:2
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-599487
------------
WhatsHerFace: Are emojis RACIST? News You Missed! [13.02.2022].txt
A man with a grenade in his ass, President Joe Biden funding crack for equity, emojis are racist now, and the life and times of your typical wolf girl. These are just some of the crazy news stories you may have missed this week , while you were distracted by all the other crazy news. So sit back, relax, and join me on this wild ride as we cover the news you missed.
0:00 Intro
0:11 Man arrested claimed to have 'grenade in his ass'
0:58 Biden administration distributes crack for 'equity'
1:22 Which skin color emoji should you use?
8:04 Wolf girl identifies 'spiritually, psychologically' with animal
9:11 Outro
9:35 Patreon Promo
Link to articles
KSNV News 3 | Man arrested claimed to have 'grenade in his ass': https://bit.ly/3LI133V
Gazette | Biden administration distributes crack for 'equity': https://bit.ly/3rO5C4K
NPR | Which skin color emoji should you use? https://n.pr/3LueAvI
Toronto Sun | Wolf girl identifies 'spiritually, psychologically' with animal: https://bit.ly/3JovhqC
927 views Feb 13, 2022
WHF Entertainment
19.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/6Y2uxWI9ZCs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCC44ogxhq1L_3UTAUnQSlog
Keywords
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