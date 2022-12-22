Visions And Prophecies of Father Oliveira: The Three Days of Darkness Will Be Like This!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





Dec 21, 2022

I present to you, for your discernment, the visions and prophecies of Fr. Oliveira, a Brazilian priest who lives in Rio Grande do Sul, Southern Brazil. This material comes from True Faith, a Catholic site in that country. To the best of my belief, these visions and prophecies have not been translated into English. For years, Fr. Oliveira has received mystical visions and prophetic revelations from God. You may be interested to know the literal meaning of Fr. Oliveira’s surname. “Oliveira” means “olive tree” i.e. one can find many oliveiras in the Mount of Olives. The accounts below are about the visions he had, described in his own words. Father writes in Portuguese in a colloquial style that is simple and clear to understand. I have simplified some expressions further for clarity but the sense of each phrase remains faithful to the original.





📖​End Times Spiritual Warfare: Essential Prayers and Sacramentals for Deliverance and Protection!

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPB44RFW





more links at source site.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZizSRQjileY



