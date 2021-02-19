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2021-02-19 Russell Brand - The Great Reset - Bill Gates & Farming - What's going on?
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140 views • March 16, 2021
Credit to Russell Brand for this excellent discussion.
Produced by Gareth Roy.
"Elites are taking over! Our only hope is to form our own. To learn more join my cartel here https://www.russellbrand.com/join/ and get weekly bulletins too incendiary for anything but your private inbox.
*not a euphemism
Indian farmers are protesting over new laws that could leave them at the mercy of giant corporations, while Big Tech companies are capturing their data. With Facebook and Bill Gates involved, what does it mean for you? "
See Vandana Shiva's full FRANCE 24 interview here: https://www.brighteon.com/4b88095e-01ea-4b1b-b026-d09d5a82dd80
Produced by Gareth Roy.
"Elites are taking over! Our only hope is to form our own. To learn more join my cartel here https://www.russellbrand.com/join/ and get weekly bulletins too incendiary for anything but your private inbox.
*not a euphemism
Indian farmers are protesting over new laws that could leave them at the mercy of giant corporations, while Big Tech companies are capturing their data. With Facebook and Bill Gates involved, what does it mean for you? "
See Vandana Shiva's full FRANCE 24 interview here: https://www.brighteon.com/4b88095e-01ea-4b1b-b026-d09d5a82dd80
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