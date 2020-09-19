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Important video! We must identify the foundations of prepping! This Q&A video will help you!
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420 views • September 19, 2020
On this episode of The Man Made Survival Show we discuss what the bottom line is when prepping and what the foundations are. We also visit reddit to see what people are discussing in the forum.
Make sure you leave your prepping questions and I'll make sure to answer on the next video.
Always Ready!
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Podcast:
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Make sure you leave your prepping questions and I'll make sure to answer on the next video.
Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Store:
https://manmadesurvivalstore.com
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://YouTube.com/manmadesurvival?sub_confirmation=1
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
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