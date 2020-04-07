"Inclusivism And Exclusivism. Is it possible to do both?

'Inclusivism And Exclusivism: Is It Possible To Be Both?' explores the terms inclusivism and exclusivism in relation to religion. The labels we give people can differ from person to person and organisation to organisation, and it can lead to polarisation and confusion in religious circles. Peoples' views on who is right with God and who is in God's Kingdom usually fall short. And it questions whether there is anyone preaching faith in Jesus and his teachings today. Is your faith in Jesus? Or is your faith in your own denomination's formula for salvation? If it is the latter, isn't it time to truly hunger and thirst after righteousness by following the doctrine of Christ?CREDITSSand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly KochanskiCreative Commons (reuse allowed)Satan's Top 10...by Ghristian Comedy ChannelFrancis Chan Achived...by Sernord TommyPaul Washer Fear of the Lord...by Sure Foundation 33Francis Chan Achived...by Sernord TommyJohn MacArthur Rebukes Joel Osteen by TruthSourceJohn MacArthur on Catholicism...by Reuven GoldsteinJoel Osteen — God Is A Rewarder_clip4 by Sermons LoveSt. Joseph's Maronite Catholic Church...by St. Joseph's Maronite ChurchJohn F. MacArthur 1 by IslandsEndJohn Paul II Brazil 1997 3 by José Cruz/AbrThe greatest in the Kingdom...by Creator.KingMatthew - Chapter 5 by luisetReneeandBillWhy Is John MacArthur...by KJVM - Bryan DenlingerJust imagine Billy Graham...by successful oneJohn MacArthur - False Works Gospel by Law of LibertyMuslims gather at Bangladesh's "mini-Hajj" by News FirstA PRAYER OF ACCEPTING...by Charis Missionary ChurchLA Soul-winning Marathon Video! (8/30/16) by sanderson1611Hands of Jesus - video background 1080p Full HD by Creator.KingPhoto of John Piper, Oct 2010 by Micah Chiang4K Sparkling Stars...by AA VFXStrange Fire Q&A...by Grace to YouTHE STORY OF JONAH...by Bible Enriched Spiritual Truhs - BESTThe Binding - Abraham sacrifice Isaac by magpadnewsThe Exodus...by Veronique LaurentIndia: The Land of Buddha...by Indian DiplomacyAmazon tribes documentary...by Ian C. Ponce4K Particle Light Beams...by AA VFXstreet preaching techniques...by Hallel EldadSiembra y duerme...by PortGraciaVivoJohn MacArthur...by cdkingslMUST HEAR Interview...by sanderson1611The Jesus Film -Tagalog Language 1080p HD by Jackie EupanThe Return of the Prodigal Son, 1667/1670 by Jorge ElíasIf GOD Is So Loving...by The Christian StreamIglesia Ni Cristo Parade...by しますお願いPASTOR HOPETON COUSINS...by SDA WESTMOUNTReimagining Our Church...by DioForthWorthHinderances to the Presence of God...by HungryGenerationYeshua Speaks to Nicodemus by Yeshua ShalomChrist by Danny HahlbohmPerry Stone Strange Fire...by SmithMadeStrange Fire Panel Question...by Grace to YouFundamentalists Speak In Tongues...by Secular TalkJoel Osteen by CliffBill Johnson Ministries...by Timoteo BandPapa Francis / Washington Visit - Saint Matthews Bishop Gathering - Part 2 by Millenial MonitorJoseph Prince - Melody & The Coming Of Christ by Random VideosJoyce Meyer 2019 - Living in God's Timing - Part 1 by Joyce Meyer 2019Creflo Dollar 2015: 'Seeking the Kingdom First' Part 1 by Creflo Dollar - SermonsGOD...Please Buy Me A Jet | Today`s Church...Years Later by StrangerThanFictionAltar Call Prayer by MMMBCCategoryNon-profits and Activism