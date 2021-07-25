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TASA - July 19, 2021 - 8) For our Texas Assembly - Remember Who You Are! - Justice Anna Webinar
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0 view • July 25, 2021
I tell Texas to remember who you are, you are huge potential, you are the center. Remember your pride. Texas always won, you got wealth of knowledge to successfully self-governance. There are only 3 choices: 1) American State National / State Citizen, 2) Municipal citizen subject to the Pope, 3) Territorial citizen subject to the Queen. Get back onto your horses, your government needs you! The Federation is NOT the Federal Government. UN, Inc. has no place on our soil and land. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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