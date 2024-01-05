30 Flat-Earth Fallacies and Sphere-Earth Sophistry:



Sophistry is defined as "the use of fallacious arguments, especially with the intention of deceiving." Sometimes knowingly, and more often unknowingly, people use sophist, logically fallacious statements when arguing in favor or defense of various propositions. Without a basic understanding of formal logic and the logical fallacies commonly used, it is very easy to be persuaded by sophist arguments. During debates regarding the topic of geocentric flat Earth vs. heliocentric globe Earth cosmologies, a myriad of flat Earth fallacies and sphere Earth sophistry is often employed, and makes a good case-study for students of formal logic.

