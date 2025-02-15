CTP 20250218 S2EFebSpecial4 Joan Ifland Health Matters (& RFK Jr. sub-discussion) BTS/SP Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Beginning of end of Feb (last two weeks) Health Related Specials.... Joan Ifland on Health and RFK Jr. (S2EFebSpecial4 20250218); Jack Lafountain on "Healing Body, Mind, Soul," talk (S2EFebSpecial5 20250220); George Dubec "Mental Health, Society" (S2EFebSpecial6 20250225); DPB "Peer Pressure" Mental Health (S2EFebSpecial7 20250227).