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Flowers Will Bloom (Hana wa Saku)
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15 views • April 04, 2021
Pianist Nobuyuki Mizuoka performs live his stylization of “花は咲く (Hana Wa Saku / Flowers Will Bloom),” a song composed by Yoko Kanno and Shunji Iwai for the NHK Broadcasting System in tie with the international humanitarian response to the 8.8 magnitude earthquake and accompanying tsunami that devastated Japan’s northeastern (Tōhoku) region on March 11, 2011.
More about this video and the performer: https://songharvest.net/
More about this video and the performer: https://songharvest.net/
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