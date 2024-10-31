British, US, and French Officers Got Blown Sky-High Along With Military Academy & Ukrainian Generals

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today, details finally emerged of a nighttime Russian missile attack on the territory of Ukraine, which resulted in devastating damage to the Ukrainian Army and NATO forces. According to independent monitoring services, about 20 powerful explosions were recorded during this missile attack in such regions of Ukraine as Kiev, Dnepropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, and Kharkiv. Judging by the incoming information, this missile strike on the territory of Ukraine has become one of the most effective since 2022...................................................................................................... ******************************************************
