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How To Know God's Will
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20 views • May 18, 2020
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Do you wish there was some way to know God's will for your life, and even for the many little day-to-day decisions that we all need to make? Hearing from God is not as clear as some people like to pretend it is, but it's also easier than you might think. With the help of this video and enough practice, you will grow more confident at determining what God is saying to you each day. Aside from prayer and meditation, there is one extremely important and foolproof way to discern the will of God. Do you want to know what that is?
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
St. Joseph's Maronite Catholic Church 01/19/2020 by St. Joseph's Maronite Church
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8oAcV...
Tenderness
Music: https://www.bensound.com
Do you wish there was some way to know God's will for your life, and even for the many little day-to-day decisions that we all need to make? Hearing from God is not as clear as some people like to pretend it is, but it's also easier than you might think. With the help of this video and enough practice, you will grow more confident at determining what God is saying to you each day. Aside from prayer and meditation, there is one extremely important and foolproof way to discern the will of God. Do you want to know what that is?
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
St. Joseph's Maronite Catholic Church 01/19/2020 by St. Joseph's Maronite Church
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8oAcV...
Tenderness
Music: https://www.bensound.com
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