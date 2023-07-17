Create New Account
CDC ISSUES NEW “CHESTFEEDING” GUIDANCE
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Published Yesterday

As new CDC director Dr. Mandy Cohen takes the helm of the agency, the topic of ‘chestfeeding’ has hit the media as guidelines from the CDC now recommend off-label use of drugs to enable men to breastfeed.

realnewsdelbigtreethehighwire

