G503 Willys Jeep Tribute

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Scenes from the band of brothers containing the G503 military jeep(WWII Jeep). This is the hero behind the legend of jeep-they did everything, went anywhere, accomplished everything for the sake of the soldiers and a free world. General Eisenhower, general patton and churchill all agreed the Jeep was one of critical factors that allowed the allied powers to defend the axis powers during wwii.