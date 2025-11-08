The Silent Purge and the Global Financial Reset

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The government shutdown is not a political failure but a deliberate military operation—a "silent purge" to dismantle the deep state's control. JMC details a behind-the-scenes battle where evidence is being seized, a new financial system is being activated, and the old corrupt institutions are being taken down. He urges listeners to see through the "fog" of confusion, trust in faith and community, and prepare for the dawn of a new "golden age" as the global financial reset unfolds.
NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.
🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨
Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.
This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.
👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/
Free Subscription
https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/
ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!
https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting
Follow JMC Here
https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/
JMC website