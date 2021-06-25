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FACT CHECK - WE NEED MORE CO2! It's what plants thrive on! Global Warming Lies! Must See!
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12 views • June 25, 2021
If you beLIEve that CO2 is a problem for this planet, I would agree with you - because we don't have enough! The globalists have got it wrong and few voices if any can be heard because they are gagged. it's all part of the Global cull of humans and animals! Sure, they want to kill us, you can see it in everything they infect, food, vaccines, water, air, climate and pharma!
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