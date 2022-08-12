Mysterious "Virus" Outbreak TEARS through Canadian Daycares: Targets Young Children's Lungs

Stew Peters Show





Another day, another media cover-up.





A mysterious virus is rampaging through Canada’s daycare centers.





Children as young as two-years old are being put on oxygen.

Yet the media mysteriously remains completely silent.





Children are suffering from this disease, yet the broken record of “wear your mask” continues to be on repeat.





To add to it all, the food shortage across the world is slowly become more and more of a reality. Watch out, or soon the main course of every meal will be insects!





Christopher Sky joins us today to bring this problem to light and to expose the corruption that lies deep in Canada.





Watch this new segment NOW at Stewpeters.com!





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