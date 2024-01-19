Unite Ukraine in Christ!

"These are very troubling times, especially as Orthodox Christians, when we realize that what is happening is a demonic attack against Orthodoxy in the land of the Ukraine. Each one of us, as Orthodox Christians, regardless of what jurisdiction we are a part of, need to fast and pray for the end of this tyranny against the canonical Church. Then we can ask, by petition, our bishops and our priests to add petitions within the Divine Liturgy, asking God to take care of our brothers and sisters in the Ukraine. Orthodoxy is needed now more than ever, and a divided Orthodoxy only contributes to the destruction of morality and peace in our world.”
WATCH THE FULL ADDRESS HERE:
https://youtu.be/uMyrhWash0I?si=12vYTlyvfFNsknLD
#orthodoxy #Ukraine #orthodoxchurch
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.