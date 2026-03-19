The New 88 Precepts: A Condensed, Non-Redundant Reorganization of David Lane’s Original

A refined, non-redundant version of the classic 88 Precepts has been created through detailed analysis, removing all repetitions and overlaps while preserving every unique idea in exactly 88 distinct sentences, organized logically from natural law foundations to signs of societal decline.

Read the New Condensed Non-Redundant 88 Precepts at the White Free Press https://whitefreepress.substack.com/p/the-new-88-precepts-a-condensed-non

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