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THURSDAY - OCTOBER 15 , 2020 - 9AM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Link: https://evault.video/view?l=2576949170
EP 2151-9AM BREAKING: Rudy Giuliani Drops The Bomb! Hunter Biden Funnels Half His Pay To Joe Biden
Over the past couple of days we have seen uncovered more evidence related to major crimes committed by leaders in the Democrat party. Rudy Giuliani and Steve Bannon, via The New York Post dropped an October surprise on Joe Biden on Wednesday and the media hacks are scrambling to run cover for crooked Joe and his crackhead son Hunter. Photos of a Delaware federal subpoena given to The Post show that both the computer and hard drive were seized by the FBI in December, after the shop’s owner says he alerted the feds to their existence.
The FBI again took the computer and the information but buried it – nothing has been done to date since they took ownership of the computer.
The FBI is one of the major reasons that Americans feel there is a two-tiered system of justice. The Democrat Party and its leadership are immune to investigations for their many corrupt deeds but Republicans are indicted for made up lies they didn’t make to the FBI. EP 2151-9AM BREAKING: Rudy Giuliani Drops The Bomb! Hunter Biden Funnels Half His Pay To Joe Biden - The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/315A2S4
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